Albi Makes LinkedIn’s Top 10 Startups in Chicago List for Second Consecutive Year

Albi, a tech company transforming restoration with their intuitive and user-friendly platform, for the second year in a row has recently been named one of Linkedin’s top startups in Chicago.

This recognition highlights Albi’s continued growth, innovation, and success in attracting top talent within the region, placing it once again among the city’s most promising young companies. The achievement underscores Albi’s leadership in the restoration technology space and its growing influence in the broader Chicago startup space.

The LinkedIn Top Startups: City Edition celebrates the 10 emerging companies “making waves” in Chicago — startups gaining momentum, attracting investment, and shaping the future of their industries. A majority of companies featured are headquartered locally and share a commitment to innovation and community impact.

To compile this year’s list, LinkedIn evaluated startups across four key pillars: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement with the company and its employees, and the ability to attract talent from LinkedIn’s Top Companies. Eligible startups must be U.S.-based, independent, privately held, and have 30 or more full-time employees in the city, as well as be seven years old or younger. This year Albi ranked No. 3!

“It’s incredible to be named one of LinkedIn’s Top 10 Startups for the second consecutive year,” said Alex Duta, Albiware CEO. “This recognition belongs to our team—a group of passionate people who believe in transforming restoration with technology that truly empowers. We’re proud to see our impact grow as we continue to innovate for an industry that deserves the best tools to succeed.”

What Makes Albi Stand Out

LinkedIn’s recognition of Albi emphasizes the company’s continued success and momentum in the Chicago tech landscape:

Albi consistently attracts strong interest from jobseekers drawn to its innovative culture and industry impact. Attraction of Top Talent: The company continues to recruit professionals from leading organizations, strengthening its position as a top employer in the region.

Albi’s recognition for the second consecutive year reaffirms its mission to empower restoration professionals with cutting-edge technology, transforming how restorers operate and helping modernize a traditionally underserved industry.