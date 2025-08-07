Albi Launches Mobile 2.0: Built for the Chaos of Real Restoration Work

Albi launched Albi Mobile 2.0, a ground-up rebuild of its mobile experience designed for the pace, pressure, and unpredictability of real restoration work. Built on direct user feedback, the new app is restoration tech that finally matches the pace, pressure, and unpredictability of the job in the field. Albi Mobile 2.0 helps by simplifying documentation with streamlined workflows, keeping jobs moving, and reducing the noise that gets in the way. No more multi-app juggling. No more over-complicated steps. No more second-guessing whether the data went through.

“This isn’t just another version. Albi Mobile 2.0 is what happens when you truly listen to the people doing the work” said Alex Duta, Albi CEO. “Our users told us what wasn’t working—and we rebuilt it with them in mind.”

The launch answers a clear call from the field: users need fast, intuitive mobile tools that don’t break under pressure. Instead of struggling with stability, offline gaps, and complex interfaces. Albi Mobile 2.0 replaces those frustrations with a frictionless, field-first user experience.

The new app launches with faster workflows, including a reimagined DryBook experience. Core functions like photo capture now work offline thanks to local caching, and enhanced camera performance ensures consistency—even when techs are processing thousands of images across multiple job sites. All of this was built with one goal in mind: make it radically easier for field teams to do their job without second-guessing the tech in their hands.

Albi Mobile 2.0 also represents Albi’s commitment to its customers- by ensuring everyone working at a restoration company has the tools they need to perform their function. With field techs outnumbering in-office staff three to one, a field-first mobile experience isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s a necessity.

For current customers, onboarding to the new app will be fast and intuitive, with structured training to ensure a smooth transition

“This release marks a shift in what restoration tech can be. We’re not just keeping up—we’re setting the standard for what field-first software should deliver,” Duta says. “Albi Mobile 2.0 isn’t an upgrade—it’s a shift in how restoration teams capture, communicate, and close out their work.”

Albi Mobile 2.0 reflects everything the company stands for—restoration software that’s easy to use, built on real feedback, and designed to move the industry forward. It’s not about adding more features. It’s about removing friction. And it’s here to make restoration teams faster, more reliable, and better equipped—no matter what the job throws at them.