AFFLINK Announces Partnership With AOPD

October 17, 2023Cleanfax Staff
AOPD logo

Global supply chain management company AFFLINK recently announced a partnership with American Office Products Distributors (AOPD).

The new partnership will allow all members of AFFLINK and AOPD the opportunity to take advantage of membership options of each group. The benefits include access to all preferred supplier programs, national account contracts, and a host of training, marketing, and technology services.

“The AOPD organization has no rival when it comes to office supply groups in the industry today,” said Michael Wilson, AFFLINK CEO and president. “From a training and contract sales perspective, they are simply the best.”

“After months of research, debate, and due diligence on what facilities maintenance groups would best fit the AOPD culture and vision, we collectively decided that AFFLINK shares our passion best in keeping the independent distributor relevant in today’s ever-changing landscape,” added Mark Leazer, AOPD executive director.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Construction worker

Monthly Construction Input Prices Increase Slightly in September, Led by Higher Energy Prices

News
Eric Royse

Jon-Don Welcomes New CEO

New Hires and Appointments / News
Robert Howard Jr

Betco Appoints Senior Director of Sales

New Hires and Appointments / News
September/October 2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our September/October 2023 Issue

News
CAS Logo CF

ISSA Announces Dates for 2024 Clean Advocacy Summit & Fly-In

ISSA / News / Uncategorized
Cybersecurity

Avoiding Online Risks During Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...