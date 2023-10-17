AFFLINK Announces Partnership With AOPD

Global supply chain management company AFFLINK recently announced a partnership with American Office Products Distributors (AOPD).

The new partnership will allow all members of AFFLINK and AOPD the opportunity to take advantage of membership options of each group. The benefits include access to all preferred supplier programs, national account contracts, and a host of training, marketing, and technology services.

“The AOPD organization has no rival when it comes to office supply groups in the industry today,” said Michael Wilson, AFFLINK CEO and president. “From a training and contract sales perspective, they are simply the best.”

“After months of research, debate, and due diligence on what facilities maintenance groups would best fit the AOPD culture and vision, we collectively decided that AFFLINK shares our passion best in keeping the independent distributor relevant in today’s ever-changing landscape,” added Mark Leazer, AOPD executive director.