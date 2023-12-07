AFFLINK Announces Abbott Label as Preferred Supplier

December 7, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Think AFFLINK Graphic

AFFLINK recently announced that Abbott Label has joined AFFLINK as a preferred supplier.

Abbott Label is a privately held label, tag, and ribbon converter with four manufacturing facilities in Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago. It is a 100% trade-only converter with a wide range of flexographic and digital label-converting capabilities.

Company founder John Abbott and the Abbott team feel what makes them unique is their focus on quality service. “We strive to provide all of our loyal distributor partners with an unparalleled level of service each and every day,” said Abbott. “When visiting with the leadership team at AFFLINK, it became obvious that this core value is of top importance to AFFLINK and its members. We are excited to help AFFLINK members not only meet their customers’ expectations but also to help define them.”

Abbott Label currently stocks more than 200 items, available for same-day shipping. These items include blank and tinted thermal transfer, direct thermal labels, laser sheets, and ribbons. Abbott Label can print up to eight colors flexographically and finish in roll, fanfold, or sheeted form. Additionally, Abbott has three state-of-the-art digital platforms geared toward medium to short-run, high-end prime labeling.

For more information, visit www.afflink.com.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Spending money

Consumer Credit Card Debt Reaches $30 Billion in Q3

News
Bullen Brown Box

Bullen Switches to Brown Boxes for Its Packaging

News
Restorerz Emergency Services

Restorerz Emergency Services Adds New Location in Orange County

Growth & Acquisitions / News
King Center

Georgia Coatings Provides Coating for Atlanta’s King Center

News
Jobber logo

Jobber Launches Season 2 of Masters of Home Service Podcast

Business Management & Operations / News
Tom Sellars

Tom Sellars Recognized with Titan 100 Award

Awards / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...