AFFLINK Announces Abbott Label as Preferred Supplier

AFFLINK recently announced that Abbott Label has joined AFFLINK as a preferred supplier.

Abbott Label is a privately held label, tag, and ribbon converter with four manufacturing facilities in Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago. It is a 100% trade-only converter with a wide range of flexographic and digital label-converting capabilities.

Company founder John Abbott and the Abbott team feel what makes them unique is their focus on quality service. “We strive to provide all of our loyal distributor partners with an unparalleled level of service each and every day,” said Abbott. “When visiting with the leadership team at AFFLINK, it became obvious that this core value is of top importance to AFFLINK and its members. We are excited to help AFFLINK members not only meet their customers’ expectations but also to help define them.”

Abbott Label currently stocks more than 200 items, available for same-day shipping. These items include blank and tinted thermal transfer, direct thermal labels, laser sheets, and ribbons. Abbott Label can print up to eight colors flexographically and finish in roll, fanfold, or sheeted form. Additionally, Abbott has three state-of-the-art digital platforms geared toward medium to short-run, high-end prime labeling.

For more information, visit www.afflink.com.