AFFLINK Adds Versa Pak as Preferred Supplier

Versa Pak has joined sales and marketing solutions company AFFLINK as a preferred supplier.

Established in 1986 and headquartered in Celina, Ohio, Versa Pak specializes in transforming raw materials into plastic bags and rolls, multi-layer sheeting, tubing products, and various films.

“We are thrilled to join AFFLINK and benefit from the valuable partnerships and networking opportunities they offer,” said Tom Stanley, Versa Pak director of distribution. “We also appreciate the people [at AFFLINK] and their honest communications and support, which makes this collaboration possible.”