AFFLINK Adds Versa Pak as Preferred Supplier

March 4, 2024Cleanfax Staff
AFFLINK

Versa Pak has joined sales and marketing solutions company AFFLINK as a preferred supplier.

Established in 1986 and headquartered in Celina, Ohio, Versa Pak specializes in transforming raw materials into plastic bags and rolls, multi-layer sheeting, tubing products, and various films.

“We are thrilled to join AFFLINK and benefit from the valuable partnerships and networking opportunities they offer,” said Tom Stanley, Versa Pak director of distribution. “We also appreciate the people [at AFFLINK] and their honest communications and support, which makes this collaboration possible.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Hygieia logo

Registration Opens for ISSA Hygieia Networking & Leadership Conference in Canada

ISSA / News
NCCER and If I Had a Hammer

NCCER Partners With If I Had A Hammer, Inc., to Expand Access to Math Programs

Community Outreach / News
Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration Among Top 100 of Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500

Awards / News
Working on roof

Restoration Builders Hires New National Recruiting Director

News
HOST

HOST Announces Return to Global Floor Cleaning Market

Carpet & Furniture Care / News
March-April 2024 Cleanfax

Cleanfax March/April 2024 Digital Edition Online Now

ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a restoration contractor, does it concern you that some insurance companies are dropping coverage in certain states, such as California and Florida?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...