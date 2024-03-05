Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc. Promotes Michael Ferrante to COO

March 5, 2024
Michael Ferrante ADRI COO

Restoration services company Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc. (ADRI), serving commercial, insurance, and residential clients in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, recently announced the promotion of Michael Ferrante to chief operating officer (COO).

According to the company’s press release, Ferrante began his career at ADRI in 2019 as head of operations. In his current role as COO, Ferrante will oversee the coordination and execution of services across the ADRI network.

“We are thrilled to elevate Michael Ferrante to the role of chief operating officer,” stated Greg Boatwright, ADRI CEO. “His extensive experience, operational acumen, and leadership skills have been invaluable to our organization, and we are confident that he will excel in this new position. With Ferrante at the helm of our operations, we look forward to achieving new heights of success and innovation.”

For more information, visit advanceddri.com.

