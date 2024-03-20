ABC Announces Award Winners

March 20, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Golden trophy awards

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) recently announced the Excellence in Construction,® Safety Excellence and Inclusion, Diversity and Merit Excellence award winners and the Contractor of the Year. The winners were announced and honored at the 34th annual EIC Awards Gala during ABC Convention 2024 in Orlando, Florida, on March 14.

To learn more about the various winners, check out these following links:

The 34th Annual National Excellence in Construction® Awards ceremony celebrates the best in merit shop construction, honoring the most outstanding construction projects and contractors of the year for their remarkable achievements in leadership, safety, innovation and inclusion, diversity and merit.

