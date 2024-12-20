911 Restoration Signs 10 New Franchise Agreements Signed Across US & Canada

911 Restoration has signed agreements for new franchises in nine new territories across the United States and Canada. With the addition of these recently signed agreements, 911 Restoration has grown to support 110 franchise owners across 325 territories in the U.S. and five franchise owners across six territories in Canada.

New U.S. locations for 911 Restoration include territories in Eugene and Corvallis, Oregon; San Tan Valley and Tucson, Arizona; Wilson County, Tennessee; Long Island, New York; Toledo, Ohio; and Charleston, South Carolina. Upcoming Canadian development includes agreements signed for new locations in Edmonton, Alberta; Victoria, British Columbia; and Ottawa, Ontario.

Fueling the brand’s growth are several factors, including recent adjustments to the franchisor’s new franchisee training program that align with the brand’s commitment to building a supportive culture for its franchise owners. The training program has been adapted to provide a tailored experience for new franchisees, including in-house IICRC certification, along with in-person and virtual support led by industry experts. These professionals bring decades of knowledge in problem-solving, growth strategy, customer experience and more, helping with everything from business planning to marketing and product education. The brand’s “end zone” training program also offers new franchisees the option to visit an existing franchise location for hands-on learning, resource building and immersion into the day-to-day operations in the field. The brand has also recently placed a cap on the number of owners it plans to bring in over the next three to five years, minimizing oversaturation of markets available for continued development and preserving the personalized support level that the franchisor provides owners on an individual basis.

“Our brand has undergone a major transformation over the past two years in franchise development, training, operations, and internal culture and communication,” said Miri Offir, 911 Restoration CEO. “Building a brand that supports adaptability and innovation for existing franchisees while providing new franchisees with a knowledgeable foundation of building blocks to succeed continues to drive our franchise development strategy. As a brand that prioritizes a human-centric approach at all levels of the business, we look forward to welcoming new franchise owners to our network and expanding our reach to more communities in the U.S. and Canada.”

Additionally, 911 Restoration has earned numerous recognitions this year, most recently ranking No. 336 in the Franchise Times Top 400, the only ranking based on systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S. franchise brands. The company was also named Forbes’ Best Water Damage Restoration Company and listed in CNN Underscored’s 2024 Top Mold Remediation Services, ranking as the Best for Quick Response Times. The brand is actively seeking aspiring single and multi-unit franchisees. Target markets for development include the Midwest, New England, and the Bay Area in California.

Specializing in mitigating both residential and commercial property damage, 911 Restoration offers a wide array of services, including water damage restoration, mold removal, fire and smoke damage repair, sewage clean-up, sanitation services, and more. With a 45-minute on-site response time and impressive national accounts program, 911 Restoration is known for its one-of-a-kind “Fresh Start” culture, providing unparalleled customer experience with a true focus on clear, real-time communication, and tackling restoration challenges with an unprecedented human-first approach.

