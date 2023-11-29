911 Restoration Adds Three New Members to Executive Team

911 Restoration, a restoration franchise company with locations in the United States and Canada, has announced the addition of three new members to its executive team.

Tammy Biggerstaff, Richard Ortiz, and Kevin Jones join 911 Restoration as the newest directors of sales and marketing, client relations, and compliance and training, respectively.

Biggerstaff joins 911 Restoration after accruing 15 years in restoration sales experience. She began her career in restoration as a salesperson working with local providers and insurance agents, and then transitioned into commercial sales and large-loss restoration.

For the last seven years, Biggerstaff has managed sales teams and taught tactical sales to franchise networks. Prior to joining the 911 Restoration team, Biggerstaff was director of national accounts for a substantial franchise system. She is IICRC certified in water, fire and odor removal, and is the author of a restoration sales eBook that teaches readers her unique approach to sales.

“I am thrilled to step into the role of director of sales and marketing at 911 Restoration because teaching sales and leading teams is what I am most passionate about,” said Biggerstaff. “I could not be prouder to be joining the wonderful Fresh Start family.”

Ortiz is a business development and management professional with more than a decade of high-level leadership experience. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his exceptional skills in business development, analytics, and team building.

As director of client relations, Ortiz plays a role in overseeing the national 911 Restoration accounts, as well as the company’s customer service and vendor relations teams. Ortiz began at 911 Restoration in 2020 as a client services supervisor and has since grown to lead the division. Ortiz’s background in business development, analytics, systems and processes has allowed him to establish and nurture relationships with stakeholders and clients.

“Throughout my career, I’ve sharpened my skills in business development, enabling me to thrive in diverse and challenging environments,” said Ortiz. “I’m honored to lead the 911 Restoration client services team to continue delivering that level of service that we are known for.”

As director of compliance and training, Jones works to ensure 911 Restoration production and safety practices comply with industry standards and OSHA regulations. Jones is also the brand’s lead IICRC instructor and trainer, teaching water restoration, applied structural drying, and health and safety. In addition to being an IICRC-approved instructor, Jones also holds master status in water, fire/smoke, and textiles, is an applied microbial remediation specialist and an RIA water loss specialist, and is certified as a structural microbial investigator (IH) by the American Council for Restoration Certification.

“We prioritize safety and education to make sure our franchisees and technicians are receiving the best training they can get,” said Jones.

To learn more about 911 Restoration, visit 911Restoration.com.