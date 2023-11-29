911 Restoration Adds Three New Members to Executive Team

November 29, 2023Cleanfax Staff
911 Restoration new staff

911 Restoration, a restoration franchise company with locations in the United States and Canada, has announced the addition of three new members to its executive team.

Tammy Biggerstaff, Richard Ortiz, and Kevin Jones join 911 Restoration as the newest directors of sales and marketing, client relations, and compliance and training, respectively.

Biggerstaff joins 911 Restoration after accruing 15 years in restoration sales experience. She began her career in restoration as a salesperson working with local providers and insurance agents, and then transitioned into commercial sales and large-loss restoration.

For the last seven years, Biggerstaff has managed sales teams and taught tactical sales to franchise networks. Prior to joining the 911 Restoration team, Biggerstaff was director of national accounts for a substantial franchise system. She is IICRC certified in water, fire and odor removal, and is the author of a restoration sales eBook that teaches readers her unique approach to sales.

“I am thrilled to step into the role of director of sales and marketing at 911 Restoration because teaching sales and leading teams is what I am most passionate about,” said Biggerstaff. “I could not be prouder to be joining the wonderful Fresh Start family.”

Ortiz is a business development and management professional with more than a decade of high-level leadership experience. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his exceptional skills in business development, analytics, and team building.

As director of client relations, Ortiz plays a role in overseeing the national 911 Restoration accounts, as well as the company’s customer service and vendor relations teams. Ortiz began at 911 Restoration in 2020 as a client services supervisor and has since grown to lead the division. Ortiz’s background in business development, analytics, systems and processes has allowed him to establish and nurture relationships with stakeholders and clients.

“Throughout my career, I’ve sharpened my skills in business development, enabling me to thrive in diverse and challenging environments,” said Ortiz. “I’m honored to lead the 911 Restoration client services team to continue delivering that level of service that we are known for.”

As director of compliance and training, Jones works to ensure 911 Restoration production and safety practices comply with industry standards and OSHA regulations. Jones is also the brand’s lead IICRC instructor and trainer, teaching water restoration, applied structural drying, and health and safety. In addition to being an IICRC-approved instructor, Jones also holds master status in water, fire/smoke, and textiles, is an applied microbial remediation specialist and an RIA water loss specialist, and is certified as a structural microbial investigator (IH) by the American Council for Restoration Certification.

“We prioritize safety and education to make sure our franchisees and technicians are receiving the best training they can get,” said Jones.

To learn more about 911 Restoration, visit 911Restoration.com.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

CAS logo

Registration Opens for 2024 ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit and Fly-In

ISSA / News
Insurance Webinar CF

Register Today for Our Next Free Webinar: Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked

News / Webinar
IICRC logo

IICRC Announces New HVAC Assessment Standard

News / Training
El Paso, Texas

Neighborhood Restoration Plan Proposed in El Paso

News
AI abstract

Online Poll: How Are You Using AI?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News
Golden trophy award

2023 Innovation Awards Winners Announced at ISSA Show North America

Awards / ISSA / News / Products & Technologies

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...