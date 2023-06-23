5 States at Risk for Big-Buck Disasters in 2023

According to recent data published by Forbes, some states within the U.S. are more vulnerable to natural disasters than others—and many of those disasters will cause billions of U.S. dollars in damage in 2023.

Via data from the National Centers for Environmental Information, Forbes has come up with a list of five states that run the risk for billion-dollar natural disasters this year. From most at risk to least, they are:

Texas

Illinois

Missouri

Virginia

Georgia.

Forbes also determined the five states least likely to suffer a high-price natural disaster. All are on the country’s East Coast. They are:

Vermont

Maine

New Hampshire

Delaware

Rhode Island.

According to the article, Hawaii is the only state that didn’t experience a billion-dollar weather event between 2021 and 2022.

To learn more specifics, click here to check out the data.