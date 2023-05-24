4 Ways to Keep Your New Business From Failing

May 24, 2023Robert Kravitz
Out of business sign

In the United States, 80 percent of new businesses fail in their first year.

That number feels huge. So why is there so much failure with new businesses, especially within the first year?

Possible reasons include cash flow problems, ineffective marketing, and an entrepreneur’s own fears about succeeding.

“We need to discuss ways to reduce this staggeringly high number,” Michael Wilson, senior vice president of business development at AFFLINK, a supply chain solutions company, said regarding the topic. “Fortunately, it is doable.”

Wilson offered the following four suggestions to help prevent a business from failing in its first year.

1. Have a business plan. Many new companies do not have a business plan. They plan, instead, to learn by doing. However, according to the Harvard Business Review, entrepreneurs with a formal business plan are 16% more likely to succeed. Rather than see creating a business plan as a burden, view it as a road map to successfully growing and retaining your business.

2. Master money management. Entrepreneurs tend to be visionaries. Money management bores them. But they must focus on how much money is coming in and how much is going out, if they want their company to be successful. From the get-go, they should have a cash reserve of at least three to six months for operating expenses, in order to weather any proverbial storms.

3. Monitor employee performance. Evaluating employee performance is complicated for a new business. To address this, set clear goals in writing regarding what is expected of each employee in every position. Invest in employee training and development, and conduct regular employee evaluations. These evaluations will further help the owner and management better understand how to monitor employee performance.

4. Keep your eyes on the future. Many new entrepreneurs just focus on daily tasks and putting out fires. Doing so could cause them to miss opportunities. Photography products company Kodak is a perfect example. The company was the first to develop digital cameras in the 1990s, but did not expect the market for digital photography equipment and images to take off as fast as it did. Being unprepared allowed other companies to take the lead. Related issues caused Kodak to declare bankruptcy in 2012.

“We can list other reasons why new businesses fail,” added Wilson.“But invariably, it comes down to a lack of planning. To survive, have a plan and focus on the future.”

Robert Kravitz is a frequent writer for the professional cleaning industry.

