2026 Cleaning Labor Outlook Forecasts Retention Over Recruitment

Online marketplace JaniJobs released its 2026 Cleaning Labor Outlook, highlighting key trends that will define workforce supply, demand, and expectations in the coming year.

“With fewer workers available and higher client demands, cleaning is no longer just an hourly job, it’s skilled work that requires training, engagement, and clear career paths,” said Archie Heinl, JaniJobs president. “Companies that leverage technology and connect with the right talent will be best positioned to meet growing demand in 2026.”

Key trends shaping 2026 include:

Cleaning as skilled work: Specialized environments like data centers, biotech labs, and electric vehicle plants will create greater demand for trained, career-focused cleaning professionals.

Technology adoption: Technology platforms will streamline hiring, scheduling, and communication, making it easier for employers to fill shifts and retain top talent.

Retention over recruitment: With workforce shortages continuing, companies that prioritize engagement, flexible schedules, and career growth will maintain a stable workforce.

Rising standards and compliance: Clients will increasingly expect verified, consistent cleaning services, raising the bar for operational performance.

Evolving worker expectations: Beyond pay, workers will seek stability, clear communication, flexibility, and advancement opportunities.

“As the cleaning industry continues to grow and evolve, employers need smarter solutions to hire and retain skilled professionals,” Heinl added.