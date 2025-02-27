2025 Business Transformation Accelerator Summit Launches in March

February 27, 2025Cleanfax Staff
2025 BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION ACCELERATOR

Cleanfax has opened registration for the 2025 Business Transformation Accelerator Summit, March 19-20. Co-hosted by ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross and Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters John Clendenning, the two-day virtual summit is designed for carpet cleaners, home cleaning business owners, janitorial service providers, and facility cleaning entrepreneurs.

Whether you’re a solo operator generating $10,000 per month or a established company pulling in $500,000-plus monthly, the event provides targeted strategies to help you scale and succeed.

The inaugural 2025 Business Transformation Accelerator Summit is the blueprint for transformational growth. Our meticulously crafted event delivers a proven three-part formula designed to systematically elevate your business from good to extraordinary.

Immerse yourself in a transformative learning experience that will revolutionize your cleaning business, including:

  • Cutting-edge insights and actionable strategies custom-tailored to skyrocket businesses from industry titans.
  • Proven marketing tactics to stand out in a crowded marketplace.
  • Direct access to experts through live Q&A sessions, allowing you to get your burning questions answered.
  • Invaluable networking opportunities to forge connections with fellow cleaning professionals.

Participants will have access to all live sessions for two-days and be able to participate in a live Q&A session. The summit also offers a VIP Experience, which includes end-of-day VIP breakout rooms to meet vendors and speakers in exclusive settings. The VIP Experience also offers a private community portal for continued network and Q&A after the event. Additionally, VIPs will receive access to all replay recordings, resources, and exclusive bonus materials and trainings.

For more information about the 2025 Business Transformation Accelerator Summit or to register, click here.

To watch more about the summit and its hosts and speakers, watch the video below:

