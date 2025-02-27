2025 Business Transformation Accelerator Summit Launches in March

Cleanfax has opened registration for the 2025 Business Transformation Accelerator Summit, March 19-20. Co-hosted by ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross and Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters John Clendenning, the two-day virtual summit is designed for carpet cleaners, home cleaning business owners, janitorial service providers, and facility cleaning entrepreneurs.

Whether you’re a solo operator generating $10,000 per month or a established company pulling in $500,000-plus monthly, the event provides targeted strategies to help you scale and succeed.

The inaugural 2025 Business Transformation Accelerator Summit is the blueprint for transformational growth. Our meticulously crafted event delivers a proven three-part formula designed to systematically elevate your business from good to extraordinary.

Immerse yourself in a transformative learning experience that will revolutionize your cleaning business, including: