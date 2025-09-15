2025 Blue Collar Report Shows Sharp Divide in College-First Mindset

September 15, 2025
Is College Worth the Cost?

Jobber’s annual Blue Collar Report found that Gen Z remained locked into the college-first mindset, despite families increasingly recognizing the instability of traditional, white-collar careers. Based on survey responses from more than 1,000 U.S. students aged 18 to 20 years and 1,000 parents, “Gen Z and the Blue Collar Revolution” highlights the long-term potential of trades.

Only 16% of Gen Z parents believe a degree guarantees long-term job security, yet most (75%) of Gen Zers still plan to pursue one. The Education Data Initiative estimates the actual cost of a bachelor’s degree to be more than US$500,000, factoring in loans and lost income. At the same time, layoffs in tech and finance are accelerating, while demand for skilled trades continues to grow well above the national average, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The trades remain one of the most resilient career paths in an AI-driven economy, offering stability, upward mobility, and the chance to build a business. Parents are beginning to recognize this, but their actions haven’t caught up. The report found:

  • 73% of parents agreed that trade entrepreneurs enjoy greater long-term security than tech employees, but only 7% of parents would prefer their child pursue a vocational path.
  • 71% of Gen Zers and 63% of parents still view trade school as less favorable than university, indicating that stigma remains a significant barrier.

This is a missed opportunity as trade businesses demonstrate strong earning potential. According to Jobber data, plumbing and HVAC companies, for example, report median gross sales of $416,120 and $390,594, showing that careers in the trades can deliver both stability and prosperity.

Yet, 76% of Gen Z said university was actively promoted in high school, while only 31% remember trade school being encouraged. That shows the real barrier isn’t interest in the trades; it’s access and awareness.

To access the full 2025 Annual Blue Collar Report, click here.

