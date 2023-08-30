2023 Experience Product Showcase: Delmhorst

Delmhorst has been in the moisture meter business for more than 75 years. Our products are known worldwide in water damage restoration and building trades, flooring, wood processing, as well as paper and agriculture. And now, Delmhorst introduces its new generation of the Navigator series with the BDX-20 and BDX-30! These are the latest in the legacy “BD series” pin meters known for their unmatched reliability and user friendliness. The BDX-30 features the new EDGE™ app to customize meter settings and export data from any jobsite quickly and accurately. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Delmhorst is committed to product excellence and superior service. Our U.S.-based customer support team can help troubleshoot moisture meter issues and provide tips for getting more out of your Delmhorst products.

Visit www.delmhorst.com to learn more.

Booth: 420

Contact: 877-DELMHORST (335-6467) | www.delmhorst.com

