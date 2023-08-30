2023 Experience Product Showcase: Airbotx
Airbotx® is the new generation of advanced UV-C disinfecting and odor removal equipment for the disaster restoration and cleaning industry. This technology is geared toward safety, efficacy, ease-of-use, functionality, and value. No other equipment on the market combines powerful features like a UV-C chamber, HEPA filter, built-in fan, handle and wheels, GFCI outlets, and stackability—all in one machine!
Booth: 605