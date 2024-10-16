1-800-Packouts Starts Hurricane Relief Fund

As recovery efforts from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene continue to take place, 1-800-Packouts , owned by Five Star Franchising, is providing a helping hand to franchise owners and community members impacted by the storms through the Hurricane Relief Fund. As part of their commitment, a 100% match of all donations will be made through the payment page.

“When disaster strikes, we want to be there to support our communities in their time of need,” said Stefan Figley, 1-800-Packouts president. “We want to be there for you when it matters the most, restoring your peace of mind.”

All contributions received, including the match, will be donated to support Five Star franchise owners and the affected communities in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The remaining funds will be donated to non-profit organizations in those areas.