Why We All Struggle to Communicate—From Carpet Cleaners to Surgeons

Let me share something that hit close to home.

My wife recently had open heart surgery. It was the kind of situation that stops everything. The surgeon? Brilliant, highly skilled, and probably one of the best. But here’s what caught me off guard—he was terrible at communicating.

The information came fast with no context or space for questions, but a firehose of terms and decisions. And as much as I was grateful for the surgeon’s hands, I couldn’t help but think: “I’ve seen this before.” Not just in hospitals, but on job sites, in offices, and in shops. Different tools. Same problem.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re holding a scalpel or a carpet wand; people struggle to communicate. We talk, sure. But talking isn’t the same as connecting. It’s not the same as being understood. This isn’t a skill gap. It’s a clarity gap.

Most of us think we’re clear because we understand what we’re saying. But we don’t stop to check if the person across from us does. We explain things in the way that makes sense to us, not the way someone else needs to hear it. And then we’re shocked when it goes sideways.

In the hospital, a lack of communication creates confusion and fear. In the field, it leads to callbacks, frustration, and mistakes that didn’t need to happen.

What makes it worse is that we’re in too much of a hurry to notice.

We text instead of talking. We rush through instructions. We skip the tone, the context, the eye contact—then wonder why someone takes it the wrong way. A short, efficient message sounds cold. A fast correction sounds like a slap. People start filling in the blanks and usually get it wrong.

Fear plays into this more than we like to admit. People nod because they don’t want to look dumb. They don’t ask questions. They don’t say what they’re unsure about. They fake it and hope for the best. Sometimes they get lucky, but sometimes they blow it.

Then what happens? We blame the employee. Or the customer. Or “poor communication.” But we rarely rewind the tape and ask if we made ourselves clear.

Ego creeps in, too. The tech who’s been around for 20 years doesn’t want advice from the new guy. The project manager doesn’t want to say, “I don’t know.” The surgeon doesn’t want to explain himself twice. And once ego enters the conversation, clarity walks out the door.

Listening? That’s become a lost art.

Most folks don’t listen to understand; they listen to respond. They’re already forming their comeback before you finish your sentence. You can feel it. And when people don’t feel heard, they stop trying. Or they fight back.

Now mix in stress. Under pressure, people cut corners. They bark orders instead of explaining. They assume everyone’s on the same page. They confuse sharpness with clarity. I’ve watched this play out on job sites and in hospital rooms. The stakes may differ, but the pattern’s the same.

The irony is that good communication saves time. It prevents do-overs. It keeps problems small. It gives people what they need to get the job done right the first time. It costs you an extra minute upfront, but it saves hours on the backend. And yet, we skip it because patience is in short supply.

Across every industry I’ve worked in, I’ve seen assumptions replace questions; speed replace clarity; ego replace curiosity.

Want to fix it?

Slow down. Speak plainly. Don’t assume people get it. Ask questions. Please encourage them to ask back. Don’t treat communication like fluff. It’s not a “soft skill.” It’s the skill.

Whether you’re cleaning carpets or cracking chests open, communication is what keeps things on track. Without it, even the best people end up misaligned.

You can have all the training in the world and all the talent in your pocket, but if no one understands you, it won’t matter.

Trust me, I’ve seen it.