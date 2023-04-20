Why Do People Clean Their Own Carpet?

When a commercial business resorts to cleaning its own carpeting, why is that? In this episode of Take 5 with Cleanfax, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross directs this question to Jim Pemberton, president of Pembertons, a carpet cleaning, training, and technology company located in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. In the video, Pemberton shares a story about a service business owner who chose to clean her own company’s carpets. From that experience, Pemberton learned that doing things for oneself was often not about price—rather, it’s about trust. Learn more about what he had to say by watching the full Take 5 episode below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

