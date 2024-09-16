Which States are the Best for Employees?

New York is the best state for employees in the United States, with the highest index score for factors related to workers’ safety and well-being, according to new research from StartFleet.io. The business service company analyzed the 2022 and 2023 U.S. Department of Labor Statistics to reveal the best and worst states for employees, with New York at the top.

The ranking evaluated the percentage of workers represented by unions, the percentage of workers paid below the minimum wage, and the number of fatal workplace injuries for each state. These factors were weighted evenly, and a total score was calculated, producing an overall score out of 100 for each state on which the final ranking is based.

New York recorded the highest index score at 77.7 out of 100. A total of 22.1% of workers are represented by a labor union and 0.6% of workers are paid below the minimum wage, which is $16.00 in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County and $15.00 in the rest of the state. The state has reported an average of 3.1 fatal injuries in the workplace per 100,000 workers in 2022.

Washington is in second place, with an overall index score of 75.4 out of 100 in the study. The state is home to 19.1% of workers who are represented by a labor union and 0.4% of workers who are paid below the minimum wage, which is $16.28 per hour­—the highest state minimum wage in the country. Washington has recorded an average of 3.1 fatal injuries in the workplace per 100,000 workers in a year.

Hawaii takes third spot, with a total index score of 74.5 out of 100. The state reports that 23.4% of workers are represented by a labor union, and 0.6% are paid below the minimum wage, which is $14.00 per hour. In 2022, 4.4 fatal injuries in the workplace were recorded on average per 100,000 people in the state.

Ranking fourth is Oregon, with a score of 72.2 out of 100 in the study. The state is home to 16.9% of workers who are represented by labor unions and 0.4% are paid below the minimum wage, which is between $13.70 to $15.95 per hour, depending on the area. Oregan reported an average of 3 fatal workplace injuries in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Completing the top five best states for employees is California, scoring 71.9 out of 100. In the Golden State, 17.6% of workers are represented by a union and 0.5% of workers are paid below the minimum wage, which is $16.00 per hour, but higher in some cities and counties, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco. California reported an average of 3.1 fatal workplace injuries in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Rounding out the top 10 best states in which to work were Minnesota, Connecticut, New Jersey, Alaska, and Illinois.

On the other hand, Arkansas is revealed to be the worst state for employees in the U.S., with the lowest index score in the study at 24 out of 100. The state records 5.7% of its workers to be represented by a labor union and 2% of workers who are paid below the minimum wage, which is $11.00 per hour. Arkansas reported an average of 6.2 fatal injuries in the workplace per 100,000 people.

Wyoming is the second-worst state for workers, with a score of 27 out of 100 in the study. A total of 7.4% of workers in the state are represented by a union and 1.2% are paid below the minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. In 2022, 14 fatal injuries in the workplace were recorded on average per 100,000 people in the state.

Louisiana is third, scoring 27.7 out of 100 in the ranking. The state is home to 5.2% of workers represented by a labor union and 1.6% of workers who are paid below the minimum wage, which is $7.25. Louisiana reported an average of 6.7 fatal injuries in the workplace per 100,000 people.

Completing the 10 worst states for employees is Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, North Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho.