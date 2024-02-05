When Roaches Raid

February 5, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Straight Talk! Roaches

Roaches—no one likes them. They can destroy your facility’s image and introduce health issues, and once they show up, getting rid of them is no easy task.

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Rob Fernback, the director of sales and franchise development at Complete Pest Solutions, explains how roaches survive and thrive, so that you can prevent and deal with infestations.

To learn more about roaches and how you can prevent an infestation in your facility, watch the video or listen to the podcast below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

