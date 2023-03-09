When Pets Rule the Home

March 9, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Pets rule pemberton video

Pets are an important part of many people’s lives, providing love, companionship, and even security. However, when it comes to cleaning, these furry friends can sometimes present a unique set of challenges for cleaning professionals. In a recent episode of ‘Take 5′ with Cleanfax, Jim Pemberton shares some fascinating stories about how a customer’s love for their pets and the animals’ reactions to certain cleaning stimuli can affect the cleaning process. To see what Pemberton has to say about pets and cleaning, watch the full ‘Take 5’ episode below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

handle negative reviews straight talk

How to Handle and Even Remove Negative Reviews

Video
stars of ISSA Stacy Seiden, Government Affairs Manager

The STARS of ISSA: Stacy Seiden, Government Affairs Manager

Video
pet odor removal video take 5 pemberton

A Unique View of Pet Odor Removal Services

Video
Thumb-23

What You Need to Know About Meth Cleanup in Facilities [Video]

Video
Thumb-22

Cleaning Companies: Beware of the NEW “Bait and Switch” [Video]

Video
Screen-Shot-2023-01-06-at-8.29.57-PM

Special One-Day Workshop: Lessons Learned from Storm Response and Hurricane Recovery

Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Leadership Tip boosting brand image eco-friendly

Leadership Tips: Being Eco-Friendly to Boost Brand Image

January/February2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our January/February 2023 Issue

flexible work environment

Creating a Flexible Work Environment in Today’s Workplace

overzealous adjusters

Don’t Fall Prey to Overzealous Adjusters

Webinar simply irresistible

‘Simply Irresistible: How to Create Marketing Messages to Find New Customers’ Webinar

Polls

Have you ever been at fault for ruining something and then had to pay to replace it, such as a room of carpet or hard floor, an area rug, or piece of furniture?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More