What Does the Rise of Luxury Vinyl Plank Mean for Long-Term Care?

In many ways, luxury vinyl planks (LVP) can seem easier to maintain because there’s no sanding or sealing that is required, and it’s more resistant to dents and scratches. However, it’s just as important to have a weekly schedule for proper maintenance to preserve its appearance, Ed Quinlan, president of Chem-Dry, part of the BELFOR Franchise Group, told Cleanfax. Quinlan shared his insights on what types of cleaning products and tools to use on LVP and more in our latest interview.

Cleanfax: Does LVP really require less maintenance than hardwood or tile?

Quinlan: Not necessarily. All types of floors require a weekly maintenance schedule. However, because LVP is more resistant to moisture, it doesn’t require the same immediate attention to make sure spills are removed to prevent damage like warping, swelling, and buckling.

Cleanfax: What cleaning mistakes can shorten the lifespan of LVP floors?

Quinlan: Over time, strong chemicals like high-pH cleaners and solvents can degrade the top wear layer, increasing its susceptibility to scratches. To prolong the lifespan of LVP, it is crucial to use gentle, neutral pH cleaning products.

Cleanfax: How often should LVP floors be professionally cleaned or maintained?

Quinlan: To help maintain your floors, regularly remove dust, sand and debris that could potentially cause scratches. We recommend using a microfiber flat mop for this task, as it effectively captures dust without releasing it back into the air, a benefit for those who suffer from allergies.

While weekly maintenance removes visible soil, it often leaves behind a residual film of contaminants from the mop water or soiled cleaning pads. For a more thorough and effective removal of ingrained soil and contaminants, professional cleaning is recommended annually for residential floors and four times a year for commercial floors. Professionals utilize specialized equipment that ensures positive soil removal by applying the cleaning solution, agitating it to lift the dirt, and then powerfully extracting the solution, soil and contaminants away from the floor. This extraction system leaves a deeper, cleaner result that works to extend the life and durability of the flooring.

Cleanfax: How does moisture affect LVP over time and what can homeowners do to prevent damage?

Quinlan: LVP is water-resistant and is a very good choice for areas of the home where moisture and spills are present. In most cases, LVP’s waterproof core beats laminate’s moisture sensitivity, making it better in areas where there is high humidity or where there are frequent spills.

Cleanfax: What types of cleaning products and tools are safest for LVP?

Quinlan: The best tool to clean your LVP flooring is a flat, microfiber mop, which will sweep the floor and prevent dust from getting thrown back into the air (unlike a broom). Preventing the accumulation of dust from getting airborne can also help people who are subject to asthma-related conditions. It is also important to use cleaning products that do not contain a high pH, solvents or acrylic polish. While acrylic polishes create a temporary shine, they are not durable and scratch easily. Over time, these polishes build up and dramatically reduce the floor’s beauty, eventually requiring expensive professional stripping to remove.

Cleanfax: What signs indicate LVP floors may need professional attention?

Quinlan: When standard cleaning methods no longer achieve the desired results for your floors, professional cleaning may be necessary.

Cleanfax: What everyday habits help LVP floors stay looking new longer?

Quinlan: Clean up spills immediately to prevent sugary and oily soils from being tracked around, sweep and mop the floors at least once a week depending on the level of soil, and have your floors professionally cleaned once a year.