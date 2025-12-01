New Study Validates Environmental Benefits of Floor Refinishing Compared to Replacement

December 1, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Male hand cleaning and rubbing an hardwood floor with a microfiber cloth.

A recent report and lifecycle assessment (LCA) conducted by IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute confirms refinishing hard flooring surfaces, including wood, vinyl, and linoleum, is more sustainable for the environment than replacing the flooring surfaces.

Bona commissioned this new study to build on the findings from a 2019 Swedish study. Both studies aimed to evaluate the environmental impact of replacing a worn, damaged, or outdated flooring surface compared to refinishing the flooring surface which may include sanding, finishing, staining, or painting.

The new research focused on Germany, a market with a population eight times larger than Sweden, and analyzed a 20 square meter scenario, reflecting a smaller, domestic floor and a 100 square meter scenario looking at larger spaces. It also included linoleum, a surface not covered in the original study.

Calculations followed ISO 14040/44 and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) standards. While the new study used updated EPD standards, preventing direct comparison to the original research, the findings align closely, reinforcing similar conclusions.

The study found:

  • Carbon Emissions Savings: Refinishing a flooring surface reduces carbon emissions by an average of 89% for wood, 89% for vinyl flooring, and 83% for linoleum.
  • Energy Savings: Refinishing wood floors saves an average of 97% in energy use, with vinyl at 93% and linoleum at 89%.
  • Global Warming Potential (GWP): Floor replacement has a significantly higher GWP compared to refinishing—five to 12 times higher for parquet, nine to 10 times higher for vinyl, and four to eight times higher for linoleum.

“Research like this drives innovation and advances our sustainability journey at Bona, helping us better understand the impacts of floor refinishing and replacement,” said Björn Johansson, Bona sustainability director. “It also highlights the significant environmental benefits of refinishing and reinforces our commitment to reducing the climate impact of our products and processes.”

The study also highlighted the importance of transport distance and electricity mix as factors influencing total climate impact. Among these, travel distance by craftsmen had the largest effect, suggesting that promoting local refinishing services could further enhance sustainability outcomes.

