Website Conversion Fundamentals for Cleaning and Restoration Companies
Unlike the movie Field of Dreams, in which a baseball field was built and the spirits of old ballplayers showed up, you can’t build a website and expect your potential customers to just come to you as a result.
In this episode of Take 5 with Cleanfax, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross talks to John Clendenning, Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters CEO, on what you website needs to have and what you need to still do to make sure your content is being seen by the right people and converting leads into paying customers.
To check out the website conversion fundamentals he shared, watch the latest episode of Take 5 with Cleanfax below!
Click and Watch:
You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:
For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.
February 21, 2023