Voting Now Open for the ISSA Spotless Spaces Winners

Voting is officially open for the ISSA Spotless Spaces competition, sponsored by Tork, an Essity brand, celebrating the best in sustainable hygiene management.

Nominations were open to ISSA members across the globe that maintain safe, healthy, and welcoming environments across all facility types. An internal committee carefully reviewed all submissions and selected the top U.S. and international finalists based on their outstanding commitment to cleanliness, accessibility, and facility excellence. Now, it’s time for the industry to decide who will take home the top honor.

Your vote helps shine a spotlight on the individuals and teams who go above and beyond to maintain pristine environments. Whether it’s a sparkling office, an immaculately maintained public space, or an innovative cleaning solution in action, these finalists represent the best in the industry.

A third winner demonstrating outstanding innovation in sustainability and accessibility will be selected by Tork, an Essity brand, to receive the Tork Think Ahead Facility Excellence Award. All three winners will be announced on March 26 as part of International Cleaning Week.

Voting is open now and closes on March 22.

Cast Your Vote Today!