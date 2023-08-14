Voda Cleaning & Restoration Welcomes New VP of Operations

Voda Cleaning & Restoration recently announced the appointment of Arthur Sturgis as its vice president of operations. Sturgis has over two decades of experience in operations, restoration, and sales.

“We are excited to welcome Arthur Sturgis to our team,” said Dan Claps, co-founder and CEO of Voda Cleaning & Restoration and Voda’s parent company, Franchise Playbook. “His proven track record of driving operational excellence and his deep understanding of restoration processes will play a pivotal role in our continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional services to our franchise partners and their customers. His strategic thinking and dedication to quality align seamlessly with core values at Voda and Franchise Playbook.”

Prior to joining Voda, Sturgis served in various leadership and operations roles at ServiceMaster and Home Franchise Concepts (AdvantaClean). He also spent more than a decade working in the insurance and finance space.

“I am honored to join Voda and look forward to helping our franchise partners provide great service in their communities,” said Sturgis. “The passion and energy that this Voda team brings to the restoration and cleaning industry is incredible, and the driving force behind why I joined the team.”