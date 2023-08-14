Voda Cleaning & Restoration Welcomes New VP of Operations

August 14, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Voda logo

Voda Cleaning & Restoration recently announced the appointment of Arthur Sturgis as its vice president of operations. Sturgis has over two decades of experience in operations, restoration, and sales.

“We are excited to welcome Arthur Sturgis to our team,” said Dan Claps, co-founder and CEO of Voda Cleaning & Restoration and Voda’s parent company, Franchise Playbook. “His proven track record of driving operational excellence and his deep understanding of restoration processes will play a pivotal role in our continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional services to our franchise partners and their customers. His strategic thinking and dedication to quality align seamlessly with core values at Voda and Franchise Playbook.”

Prior to joining Voda, Sturgis served in various leadership and operations roles at ServiceMaster and Home Franchise Concepts (AdvantaClean). He also spent more than a decade working in the insurance and finance space.

“I am honored to join Voda and look forward to helping our franchise partners provide great service in their communities,” said Sturgis. “The passion and energy that this Voda team brings to the restoration and cleaning industry is incredible, and the driving force behind why I joined the team.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA Show Ed Nichols

Register Now for ISSA Show North America 2023

ISSA / News / Video
MWR logo

MWR Acquires Water Out

Growth & Acquisitions / News
July/August 2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our July/August 2023 Issue

News
GBAC STAR Report Logo

New GBAC STAR Report Now Available Online

ISSA / News
puroclean employee appreciation

PuroClean Ranks in Entrepreneur’s List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

Awards / News
Electrical curriculum

NCCER Publishes Significant Revision to Industry-Recognized Electrical Curriculum

News / Training

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...