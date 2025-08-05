Voda Cleaning & Restoration Appoints Sae Lee as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Voda Cleaning & Restoration appointed Sae Lee as its new chief financial officer and chief strategy officer. The executive hire marks a pivotal step for Voda (and its parent company Franchise Playbook) as it nears its 100th franchise owner milestone in just over two years of franchising and enters a new era of expansion and operational scale.

Lee brings more than 15 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic advisory. He most recently served as managing director at Consello, where he led C-suite and board-level engagements with a focus on the franchise sector. His prior experience includes key roles at global firms such as Accenture, Bank of America Securities, Guggenheim, and Barclays, advising some of the world’s largest brands on complex financial and strategic initiatives.

“It’s an honor to join Voda during such an exciting stage of growth,” Lee said. “The team has built an extraordinary platform—one grounded in operational excellence, franchisee-first culture, and a clear vision to become the leading smart home services franchise in the country. I’m looking forward to helping scale both Voda Cleaning & Restoration and Franchise Playbook, while preserving the values and culture that make this organization so special.”

In his dual role, Lee will oversee Voda’s financial operations, capital strategy, and long-term business planning, while also driving corporate development efforts including strategic partnerships, unit economics optimization, and platform growth initiatives.

“Bringing Sae on board is a major inflection point for our brand,” said Dan Claps, Voda Cleaning & Restoration co-founder and CEO. “His experience leading finance and strategy for global organizations and more importantly, his focus on franchising will be a tremendous asset as we build toward the next 100 franchisees. We’ve seen incredible momentum, and Sae’s leadership will help us further scale with clarity, confidence, and operational rigor.”

With nearly 100 owners across 220-plus territories in 30 states, Voda’s rapid rise has been driven by a recession-resilient business model offering two revenue streams: immediate income through cleaning services and high-margin, insurance-supported revenue through water damage and restoration services. As demand for property restoration and health-focused cleaning solutions continues to grow, Voda is uniquely positioned to lead the next generation of home services franchises.