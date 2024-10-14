Veterans Find Community in Franchise Ownership

With Veterans Day approaching, it is a great reminder to shine a light on the inspirational stories of those brave individuals who have served our country, and how the ideals, values and discipline they learned on their journeys have primed them for successful entrepreneurship. As a Navy veteran myself, I am proud to lead the Home Franchise Concepts team, one of the world’s largest franchising systems with 10 brands in the home improvement and services industry, as it has become home to many veterans transitioning from public service into home service and business ownership.

In a study by the U.S. Small Business Administration, veterans were found to be 45% more likely to open their own business compared to those without military experience. As many search for a new career path after retiring from military service, running a business is often an appealing option that provides autonomy and economic independence. Franchising, specifically, is an appealing choice for veterans, as it presents a proven, structured business model that paves the way for new operators to be successful when launching their new business. In fact, one-in-seven franchises are veteran owned and operated, according to a recent study by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Lethbridge brothers Matt, Zach, and Jake are a great example of the inspiring stories of Home Franchise Concepts franchise owners and military veterans who set out on their entrepreneurial journey following their service. This group of Marine and Navy veterans has a passion for working together and investing in their community. As a strong family business, they have found great success as owners of Kitchen Tune-Up, utilizing the core values they learned as military members, including honesty, integrity, and respect, to deliver the best work and quality of service to their customers when creating dream kitchens.

Similarly, Navy veteran and Lightspeed Restoration franchisee Dan Derbes made the transition from serving his country to serving his community. After his service, Derbes set out to pursue his interests in home improvement and focus on increasing the quality and wellbeing of homes and properties in his local neighborhoods. For nearly a decade now, he has built valuable relationships and uplifted the community as a long-time franchise owner. After serving more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy, he continues to use his engineering and team leadership skills in his daily role as an operator focused on restoration and remediation in the home sector. At Lightspeed Restoration, Derbes responds to calls for standing water, mold, debris, structural damage, and indoor air quality concerns. He is more than willing to share his expertise and lend a helping hand to those in need, gladly standing by his customers’ side and guiding them through what can be an overwhelming process.

Veterans are an integral part of our franchise family, and for more than 25 years, we have participated in giveback efforts to support that community. To uplift entrepreneurs like the Lethbridge brothers and Derbes, as well as alleviate some of the stress of owning a business, Home Franchise Concepts offers special discounts and assistance for qualified veterans to become franchise business owners. Additionally, Home Franchise Concepts discounts the initial franchise and territory fees for all active service members, honorably discharged veterans, or spouses of veterans and active service members.

The honor to provide opportunities to those who have served our country is not something we take lightly and is a passion that resonates deeply within the entire Home Franchise Concepts family. We believe in aiding people that have faced all types of adversity in growing a fruitful business and becoming their own boss. As a distinguished leader in franchisor-franchisee relationships, we take pride in providing the support and training necessary for a new business. These efforts align strongly with our core values of positive intent, interconnectedness, grit, ownership, and mastery, which make Home Franchise Concepts such a close-knit community. Franchisees like the Lethbridge brothers and Derbes are the true definition of inspiration, and we are honored to have them in the cleaning and restoration community, and as part of the Home Franchise Concepts Family.