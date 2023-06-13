Using an Operations Mindset to Drive Revenue

June 13, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Straight Talk! Ed Marsh Operational Mindset

Operational thinking—concerning yourself with the here-and-now workings of your company and how to keep things working, everyday—is an important component of any business.

In this edition of Straight Talk!, Ed Marsh, Consilium Global Business Advisors founder and principal, discusses how you can use operational mindset to not only drive the inner workings of your business, but also its revenue.

To find out how to transfer the operational mindset that created your well-refined processes over to your income generation, watch latest episode of Straight Talk! below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

