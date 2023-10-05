Unlocking the Art of Small Talk

October 5, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Dean Mercado discusses small talk

Is so-called “small talk” really that small, or does it play a much bigger, more necessary role in helping you create important relationships with others in the cleaning industry?

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Dean Mercado, Online Marketing Muscle CEO, talks about small talking—how to effectively and confidently break the ice and open up a conversation when networking with industry colleagues, to ultimately create common ground and build trust.

To learn how to converse with more purpose, more intent, and less awkwardness, watch the video or listen to the podcast below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

