Unleash the Full Potential of Your Cleaning or Restoration Mobile Website

July 27, 2023Cleanfax Staff
John Clendenning

Chances are good that you not only have a cell phone—you’ve got a smartphone, with all the bells and whistles you’d find on your laptop or desktop computer. You’re not alone. Your customers have smartphones as well, and they are using them to visit your website.

What can you do to make their experience of your website on their smartphone as good as possible? 

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross interviews John Clendenning, Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters founder and CEO, regarding ways to optimize your mobile website for better engagement and lead generation.

To learn more about creating a strong presence on smart mobile devices, watch the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Ed Marsh

Optimize Your Sales Force With Tools That Measure

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Marketing high tech background

How to Know Your Marketing Is Working

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales
Flat Walter and crew

PuroClean Introduces ‘Flat Walter’ and ‘The Flats Summer Campaign’

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / News
CCPro Dashboard

Latest Dri-Eaz® Technology Addresses Needs for Maximum Efficiency

Sponsored / Video
Construction worker wearing PPE

DOL Proposes Rule to Clarify PPE Standard and Ensure Construction Industry Workers Safety

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety / Labor / News
AI-generated content

AI-Generated Content—What Marketers Need to Know

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Products & Technologies

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...