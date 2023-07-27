Unleash the Full Potential of Your Cleaning or Restoration Mobile Website

Chances are good that you not only have a cell phone—you’ve got a smartphone, with all the bells and whistles you’d find on your laptop or desktop computer. You’re not alone. Your customers have smartphones as well, and they are using them to visit your website.

What can you do to make their experience of your website on their smartphone as good as possible?

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross interviews John Clendenning, Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters founder and CEO, regarding ways to optimize your mobile website for better engagement and lead generation.

To learn more about creating a strong presence on smart mobile devices, watch the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below.

Click and Watch:

﻿

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

