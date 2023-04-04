Under the Hood: Internet Search Engines

Managing a business can be difficult, especially when managing the marketing side of things with little to no experience. One of the major challenges is understanding how an internet search engine works, and how it either will drive traffic to your own website – or how it will drive traffic to your competitor. In this episode of ‘Take 5’ with Cleanfax, John Clendenning, CEO of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters, shares his input on the details that make up search engine optimization and management for a business leader. To see what Clendenning has to say about internet search engines, watch the full ‘Take 5’ episode below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!