Under the Hood: Internet Search Engines

April 4, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Internet search engines

Managing a business can be difficult, especially when managing the marketing side of things with little to no experience. One of the major challenges is understanding how an internet search engine works, and how it either will drive traffic to your own website – or how it will drive traffic to your competitor. In this episode of ‘Take 5’ with Cleanfax, John Clendenning, CEO of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters, shares his input on the details that make up search engine optimization and management for a business leader. To see what Clendenning has to say about internet search engines, watch the full ‘Take 5’ episode below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

