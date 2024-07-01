TruckMountForums Acquires VacAway Encapsulation Chemical Manufacture

TruckMountForums (TMF), a leading Chesapeake, Virginia-provider of carpet cleaning equipment and supplies, has acquired VacAway VLM Encapsulation Store & Chemical Manufacturer. Founded and owned by Steve Smith, a veteran and entrepreneur, VacAway has been in business since 2004. VacAway produces encapsulation chemicals for carpet and upholstery cleaning companies.

With this acquisition, TMF aims to uphold and build upon the legacy that Steve Smith has established. TMF also will maintain VacAway’s high standards, and the acquisition will not alter the proven formulas and competitive pricing.

Smith will continue to collaborate with TMF, lending his expertise and insights. This collaboration promises exciting new products that will further enhance the capabilities of professional cleaners, ensuring they stay ahead in the industry. TMF will introduce new products under the VacAway brand, developed with Smith’s guidance. These new offerings will complement the existing range, providing innovative solutions for carpet and upholstery cleaning.

The acquisition will not only preserve the current product line, but also enhance customer support and service. TMF’s extensive resources and network will ensure that VacAway’s customers receive the best possible experience.

“We are honored to welcome VacAway into the TMF family,” said Rob Allen, TruckMountForums CEO. “Steve Smith’s dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our values. We are excited to continue his legacy and introduce new, groundbreaking products to the market. Our commitment to our customers remains our top priority, and we look forward to providing them with the best encapsulation chemicals available.”