TruckMountForums Acquires VacAway Encapsulation Chemical Manufacture

July 1, 2024Cleanfax Staff
TMF

TruckMountForums (TMF), a leading Chesapeake, Virginia-provider of carpet cleaning equipment and supplies, has acquired VacAway VLM Encapsulation Store & Chemical Manufacturer. Founded and owned by Steve Smith, a veteran and entrepreneur, VacAway has been in business since 2004. VacAway produces encapsulation chemicals for carpet and upholstery cleaning companies.

With this acquisition, TMF aims to uphold and build upon the legacy that Steve Smith has established. TMF also will maintain VacAway’s high standards, and the acquisition will not alter the proven formulas and competitive pricing.

Smith will continue to collaborate with TMF, lending his expertise and insights. This collaboration promises exciting new products that will further enhance the capabilities of professional cleaners, ensuring they stay ahead in the industry. TMF will introduce new products under the VacAway brand, developed with Smith’s guidance. These new offerings will complement the existing range, providing innovative solutions for carpet and upholstery cleaning.

The acquisition will not only preserve the current product line, but also enhance customer support and service. TMF’s extensive resources and network will ensure that VacAway’s customers receive the best possible experience.

“We are honored to welcome VacAway into the TMF family,” said Rob Allen, TruckMountForums CEO. “Steve Smith’s dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our values. We are excited to continue his legacy and introduce new, groundbreaking products to the market. Our commitment to our customers remains our top priority, and we look forward to providing them with the best encapsulation chemicals available.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA Show North America

Register Today for ISSA Show North America 2024

events / ISSA / News
Air quality

Global Air Quality Control Market to Grow by US$2.14 Billion by 2028

Growth & Acquisitions / Health & Safety / Industry Research / News / Sustainability
Chris Schatz

Broomfield Franchisee Honored with PuroClean’s On the Move Award

Awards / Community Outreach / News
ISSA Residential Logo

ISSA Residential Opens Nominations for 2024 Professional Image Awards

Awards / ISSA / News
The Experience

Jeff Cross & Gavin Macgregor-Skinner Take the Stage at The Experience

News / Video
PuroClean Cleveland 800x533

Charles Atkins Receives PuroClean Cares Award

Awards / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...