TPAs: The good, the bad, and the…

As a restoration professional, you need to decide if its worthwhile to work with a third-party administrator (TPA) network.

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Nate Cisney of Restoration Made Simple Consulting discusses the pros and cons of TPAs. No matter how you feel now about TPAs, after taking his advice, you’ll be better able to properly decide if working with TPAs is right for you and your business.

To learn more about the good, the bad, and beyond of working with TPAs, watch the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below, and be sure to also check out the article Third-Party Administrators: The good, the bad, and the….

Click and Watch:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:



For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!