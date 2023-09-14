TPAs: The good, the bad, and the…

September 14, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Take 5 Nate Cisney

As a restoration professional, you need to decide if its worthwhile to work with a third-party administrator (TPA) network.

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Nate Cisney of Restoration Made Simple Consulting discusses the pros and cons of TPAs. No matter how you feel now about TPAs, after taking his advice, you’ll be better able to properly decide if working with TPAs is right for you and your business.

To learn more about the good, the bad, and beyond of working with TPAs, watch the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below, and be sure to also check out the article Third-Party Administrators: The good, the bad, and the….

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:


