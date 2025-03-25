Top Four Reasons for Taking a New Job

March 25, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Human Resources Recruitment and People Networking Concept. Modern graphic interface showing professional employee hiring and headhunter seeking interview candidate for future manpower.

A recent Gallup poll of U.S. employees found the four most important reasons for taking a new job are to:

  1. Improve work-life balance and personal wellbeing
  2. Gain better pay or benefits
  3. Achieve stability and job security
  4. Work in a role that allows you to do what you do best

Employees are watching for or actively seeking new job opportunities at the highest rate since 2015, with more than half (51%) exploring new options. Organizations that align with these four expectations have a strong foundation for selling or reselling talented individuals in their workplace.

At the same time, employee satisfaction is at a record low, fueling what Gallup calls the Great Detachment: an era in which people are feeling increasingly disconnected from their employer. In turn, employees are feeling stuck with their discontent.

For employers, this means that while turnover numbers may have slowed, employee productivity concerns and future talent loss are hidden organizational risks. In addition, when employees feel detached from their work, organizational change initiatives are likely to meet indifference or resistance.

Understanding what employees value most in a job provides a strong foundation for improving an organization’s recruiting, retention and employee value-proposition strategies.

With so many people actively searching for a new job, we are asking you to provide feedback on your reasons for changing jobs.

Take part in Cleanfax’s latest poll here:

 

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Cotality

CoreLogic Rebrands to CotalityTM

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Miri Offir

Women in Leadership: 911 Restoration CEO Focuses on Company Culture Throughout Rapid Growth

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News / Video
IICRC

IICRC S410 Standard Available for Third Limited Public Review

News
ISSA International Cleaning Week

Celebrate International Cleaning Week 2025 With ISSA

ISSA / News
Restoration Affiliates

Restoration Affiliates Adds 3 New Members, Names New Board

Growth & Acquisitions / News
BC Forest Fire and Smoke over the mountain near Hope during a hot sunny summer day. British Columbia, Canada. Wildfire natural disaster

Canadians Believe Climate Change is Driving up Insurance Rates

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Sustainability / Water Damage Restoration

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...