Tips to Become a Master Marketer

My friend and coaching client Renée, who was a Broadway star and the lead female role in the movie Jersey Boys, had a mantra: “Everything starts with communication.” But why does becoming a master marketer remind me of Renée? Her book, Becoming a Master Communicator: Balancing New School Technology with Ol’ School Simplicity, is a practical and inspiring guide that bridges the gap between modern digital tools and timeless human connection.

Marketing is about communication, and today we face the challenge of leveraging new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), in our businesses without losing the personal touch. How can we do this?

Balancing tech and personal

Unfortunately, technology has already made doing business less personal and very frustrating. Trying to connect with an actual person when you call a company seems virtually impossible these days. And enduring an AI bot that can’t understand your voice prompts and continues to ask the same questions repeatedly can be maddening.

Of course, you want to avoid that in your business. On the other hand, you need to leverage technology to streamline all areas of your business, including marketing. All of business is about relationships, and you can’t have a real relationship with something “artificial,” no matter how personal the AI assistant may seem.

So, how do we balance the proven with the new? Most cleaning and restoration companies aren’t even using the basic, proven marketing systems very well. Some are overusing social media, Meta Ads, and Google Ads, while ignoring the proven basics. At the same time, the world is leveraging technology and that includes your tech-savvy competition.

Become tech-savvy

If you are an older professional like me (I turn 65 on Sept. 15), you may be a “digital alien” on a planet that is increasingly led by “digital natives” (those who were born during the digital age). If you are younger, you may be overusing tech and ignoring the personal methods of marketing in the cleaning and restoration industry.

Finally, because of the wide age range of readers and the difference in digital adoption rates, we may even have different views on what is new and what is not.

Fortunately for you, I know the proven marketing strategies and have taught these gems to thousands of cleaners. I started my cleaning business more than 40 years ago, and you can find 30 years’ worth of my marketing advice on Cleanfax.com. Of course, that was before cell phones and before the internet was widely used!

But I was an early adopter. As soon as they were available, I had a flip phone and an AOL account! And when I just searched to see when cell phones and the internet were widely adopted, I didn’t use Google—I used ChatGPT. I have also been using broadcast email for so long that you couldn’t even include graphics in the email! Can we say, “old school?”

Stay up to date with the latest tech

Fewer people are using Google for searching, which means they aren’t seeing your Google Ads, and your search engine optimization (SEO) may not be working as well as it used to. A Google search also often prioritizes paid ads first, which may not be what someone really wants to know.

For example, while I was searching for the history of cell phones and the internet, I happened to be boiling eggs for breakfast. I got curious as to why sometimes my eggs are easy to peel, but other times, they are not. I used ChatGPT instead of Google, and it got right to the point. Over to Google, and Google’s AI Gemini dominated the top of the page—with sponsored ads to the right and bottom of the screen. That’s not great for someone who is paying for ad space!

Let’s review proven marketing techniques, as well as how to use “new” technology to amplify these strategies:

Have an effective lead generator. We offer a free cleaning to new prospects who are referred, and we offer an e-book to collect contact information on our website. You will want to install Google Analytics or a similar analytical tool to track your unique visitors. Market to your existing clients. Not doing so is the biggest marketing mistake of all. You want clients for life. Email them, call them, text them, and send postcards or newsletters. Also, target them on social media and Google with ads. Generate referrals from clients and referral sources. Marketing to referral sources is the secret to record sales and profits; we offer a referral reward to anyone who sends us a new client, and yes, that process is automated.

Make use of the digital world

Although I don’t consider myself an expert in digital, I have a strong network of young, smart professionals around me and am able to utilize a lot of it.

In fact, my friend Joseph, a renowned author and consultant specializing in customer experience, is an international branding expert for some of the world’s top brands—including Starbucks, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co., and Mercedes-Benz.

Joseph recently spoke at one of my conferences and spent three hours with my mastermind group on creating a “human-centered, technology-powered approach to customer engagement.” This is the subtitle of his newest book, All Business is Personal, which digs deep into AI marketing strategies.

Before doing a thorough technological overhaul, consider following these steps to make sure your marketing strategies are up to date:

Manage your AI search. Visit your favorite AI platform and inquire about your services. List the key aspects you want your company to be known for, such as reputation, expertise, guarantee, etc. Also, ask your platform to tell you about your company. Make sure to prompt it with your ideal client profile. When we were doing this exercise, I asked “chat” who would be a great client for my company. I liked what it said. Automate your communication. Your competition may be using chatbots or an autoresponder to reply to inquiries. They are communicating in seconds, yet many cleaners and restorers don’t even have an opt-in on their site. Do you? Having a modern CRM system (customer relationship management) is critical today. I recommend implementing an opt-in feature where you can give away a free report (we offer an e-book). Alternatively, if you have a restoration company, you may want to encourage them to call you immediately, so consider installing chat or having a live operator answer the phone. Avoid the silent kiss of death. Translation: ANSWER THE PHONE LIVE. First off, if you are trying to answer the phone from the jobsite, you are already falling far behind.

Here are some tangible ways you can amplify your customer experience and business operations with technology:

Leverage AI for lead generation and customer service.

AI chatbots: Use AI-driven chatbots on your website and social media to provide immediate responses to inquiries. This can increase conversion rates by offering fast customer support, even outside of business hours.

Automated email campaigns: With the right program, you can create custom, automated campaigns to communicate through text and email. Automate and personalize email sequences for your leads. Send timely offers, reminders, and content tailored to your audience’s needs.

Utilize augmented reality (AR) and virtual tours.

Virtual home inspections: For restoration services, offer virtual walkthroughs for damage assessments via video calls, or use AR apps to show potential clients the damage and proposed solutions in real time.

AR for home cleaning demonstrations: Showcase your services by giving customers an interactive experience where they can visualize the difference your cleaning services make on surfaces like carpets, furniture, or walls.

Harness mobile technology for customer convenience.

Mobile booking and payment systems: Integrating mobile booking platforms such as Acuity Scheduling or Square allows customers to schedule, confirm, and even pay for services through their smartphones.

Service tracking: Use apps that allow your customers to track your team’s arrival times, service progress, and send updates via push notifications. This improves customer experience and satisfaction.

Content marketing and SEO optimization.

AI-powered content creation: Use AI tools like Jasper or Copy.ai to generate blog posts, email templates, or social media content. This ensures you’re consistently putting out engaging content while saving time on copywriting.

SEO tools: SEO tools can help you optimize your website and content, so you show up on the first page when people search for cleaning or restoration services in your area. They also help you track competitors’ strategies.

Customer relationship management (CRM) software.

CRM platforms: Use CRM software to maintain a database of your clients and their service history. You can send reminders for regular cleaning or restoration follow-ups, which helps you maintain customer loyalty.

Loyalty programs: Incorporate a loyalty program in your CRM system. Rewarding clients for repeat business can encourage them to choose your services again, especially after major events like a fire or water damage.

Online reviews and reputation management.

Review request automation: Platforms like Birdeye or Trustpilot help automate the process of requesting and collecting reviews from satisfied clients. Positive reviews can significantly impact your local SEO and build trust with potential clients.

Social proof: Leverage video testimonials or before-and-after shots of your work posted on social media platforms. Tools like Canva can help you design professional posts with minimal effort.

Drones for roof and damage inspections.

Drone technology: Utilize drones to inspect hard-to-reach areas, such as roofs, and assess large-scale damage for restoration purposes. This can be a selling point for homeowners who are looking for efficient, non-invasive assessments.

Drone videos: Show off your restoration work or create educational videos for your social channels by filming with drones for impressive, high-quality footage.

Internet of Things (IoT) for property monitoring.

Smart sensors for water damage prevention: Offering IoT-enabled sensors that detect water leaks, moisture, or humidity in real-time can be an upsell for your clients, especially in properties at risk of water damage.

24/7 monitoring: Partnering with IoT service providers to offer clients continuous monitoring for issues like mold or water leaks can position your business as forward-thinking.

Social media marketing and analytics tools.

Instagram/Facebook ads: Leverage AI in advertising platforms like Facebook and Instagram to create hyper-targeted ads that reach people with specific interests or problems, such as recent home damage due to a storm.

Analytics and insights: Use tools like Google Analytics and other social media analytics (for Facebook, Instagram, etc.) to track engagement, website traffic, and campaign performance. Based on the insights, optimize your marketing efforts.

Automate and streamline scheduling and dispatching.

GPS dispatching: GPS-enabled tools can optimize your service routes, saving time, cutting costs, and ensuring your technicians arrive on time.

Video marketing.

YouTube or TikTok: Create short, educational videos that explain common restoration issues, cleaning tips, or spotlight past successful jobs. Posting these make your services feel accessible and trustworthy.

Some key steps to integrate new tech (also as per ChatGPT) are:

Identify areas for improvement: Review your existing marketing processes to determine which tech solutions will help you maximize your strengths. Start small and scale gradually. Invest in the right tools: Ensure the technology you choose integrates seamlessly with your existing systems, including a CRM, scheduling, and email marketing. Train your team: New tech is only effective if your team is trained to use it efficiently. Invest in onboarding and ongoing training. Track and optimize: Use analytics tools to track how well new technology is working. Continuously refine your strategies based on data.

Use tech to enhance your business

AI will never be able to offer true wisdom that comes from the human experience, but it can make you more efficient and possibly more effective.

Technology should always aim to enhance the customer experience and help you scale your business without sacrificing the personal touch that makes your company stand out. Whether it’s through automation or providing new services, the right tech will help you deliver better results for your clients.

Oh, and by the way, my hard-boiled eggs were easy to peel. Thanks for the tip, AI.