The Untrainable Trait Critical to Sales Success

September 18, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Dave Khale

In this episode of Straight Talk!, we explore a critical yet often overlooked trait when hiring salespeople: character.

While most companies have established systems for advertising open positions, asking interview questions, and onboarding new hires, the importance of a salesperson’s character can’t be overstated.

Dave Kahle, the owner of Khale Way Sales Systems, discusses character in the context of sales and why it plays a crucial role in a salesperson’s success beyond technical skills and product knowledge. If you are hiring or managing salespeople, this video will give you insights into the character that successful sales professionals should have.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

