The Ultimate Strategy to Finding the Very Best Clients

February 6, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Richard Rykbos_800

OzarkSteam is a family-owned and operated carpet cleaning company in Springfield, Missouri, with over 35 years of experience. Their success and industry leadership can be attributed to many proven strategies.

In this episode of Tips From the Trenches, brought to you by Cleanfax, get some actionable strategies right now from OzarkSteam owner Richard “Coach” Rykbos. He shares how to get the best clients and what has worked for him over the years. His tactics to find customers and keep them, turning them into valuable referrals, has helped his company stand out as the best choice in his marketplace.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

