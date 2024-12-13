The Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Mistakes to Avoid

December 13, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Dean Mercado

In this episode, we explore the mistakes that cleaning or restoration businesses make when implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in their operations and focus on how to avoid them.

AI offers incredible opportunities to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and drive growth—but without the right approach, it can lead to costly missteps.

Learn about common pitfalls such as underestimating costs, overestimating AI’s capabilities, skipping proper planning, and overlooking the human element.

This video provides the tips and strategies that small businesses need right now to implement AI effectively and maximize its potential.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

