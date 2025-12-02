The Search Shake-Up

December 2, 2025Cleanfax Staff
John Clendenning

In this episode, John Clendenning, the founder of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters, see how AI is changing everything about search—and your online visibility.

As Google leans more heavily on AI to decide which businesses to trust, strong branding has moved from “nice to have” to a competitive advantage.

We explore why AI now favors recognizable, reputable brands and what local service companies must do to stay discoverable. From shifting your search strategy beyond keywords to building real authority online, this episode breaks down the practical steps that help AI understand who you are, what you do, and why customers can trust you.

