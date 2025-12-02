The Search Shake-Up

In this episode, John Clendenning, the founder of Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters, see how AI is changing everything about search—and your online visibility.

As Google leans more heavily on AI to decide which businesses to trust, strong branding has moved from “nice to have” to a competitive advantage.

We explore why AI now favors recognizable, reputable brands and what local service companies must do to stay discoverable. From shifting your search strategy beyond keywords to building real authority online, this episode breaks down the practical steps that help AI understand who you are, what you do, and why customers can trust you.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!