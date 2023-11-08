The Sales Process: Methodology, Pipeline Management, and Forecasts

November 8, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Ed Marsh

The reason your company has a sales process is to drive your business to close deals. So, is yours effective at doing so—or not?

On this episode of Straight Talk!, growth and strategy consultant Ed Marsh, the founder and principal of Consilium Global Business Advisors, talks about developing an effective sales process that’s appropriate for your specific company and addresses the particular needs of your prospects, while keeping your team accountable for their results.

To hear Marsh’s advice, watch or listen to the complete episode of Straight Talk! below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA Show North America 2023

Purchase the 100th Anniversary Limited Edition of Cleaning Times at ISSA Show North America 2023

ISSA / ISSA 100th Year Anniversary / News / Uncategorized / Video
community and service

Community and Service: Values That Translate to Restoration Industry Success

Business Management & Operations / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / Water Damage Restoration
Frankie Fihn

How to Use AI to Land Cleaning and Restoration Jobs

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Dave Kahle ST Rejection

Rejection in Sales: Dealing With the Inevitable

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Reaching a goal

6 Steps to Use to Achieve Any Goal

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Business owner setting boundaries

3 Boundary-Setting Strategies for Business Owners

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

Is your cleaning company prepared for the potential winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...