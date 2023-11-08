The Sales Process: Methodology, Pipeline Management, and Forecasts

The reason your company has a sales process is to drive your business to close deals. So, is yours effective at doing so—or not?

On this episode of Straight Talk!, growth and strategy consultant Ed Marsh, the founder and principal of Consilium Global Business Advisors, talks about developing an effective sales process that’s appropriate for your specific company and addresses the particular needs of your prospects, while keeping your team accountable for their results.

To hear Marsh’s advice, watch or listen to the complete episode of Straight Talk! below.