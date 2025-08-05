The Power of Speed: Turn Incoming Leads into Instant Wins

In this episode of Straight Talk!, we explore a challenge that haunts many sales teams: How to handle an incoming lead.

Sales teams often put endless effort into finding prospects—but when leads come to them, many miss the chance to close because they mishandle the process.

In this episode with sales expert Troy Harrison, we dive into why incoming leads—especially those generated through web lead forms—require a unique approach to convert effectively. Harrison shares why urgency is critical, what mistakes salespeople make that cost them deals, and how to create a response strategy that builds trust and drives results.

Whether you manage a sales team or are in the trenches yourself, you’ll walk away with actionable tactics to make sure no incoming lead slips through the cracks.

