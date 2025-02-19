Want to get the best results from artificial intelligence (AI)? It all starts with the right prompt. What you put into your favorite AI tool dictates what’s going to come back out.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, featuring business coach Dean Mercado, we explore the art and science of creating the perfect prompt for generative AI, in addition to other forms of AI that you may not use every day.

Whether you’re using AI for content creation, business automation, research, or problem-solving, learning how to craft clear, precise, and strategic prompts can unlock AI’s full potential and save you time.

