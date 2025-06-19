The Military Mindset

Dean DiSibio is a business leader with a strong military background, serving as a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, DiSibio shares his vision on leadership, discipline, and the intersection of military strategy and business success.

His insights from his unique career path—from leading troops to driving sales innovation—and how those experiences have shaped his approach to people, performance, and purpose, are a focus in this episode.

We dive into his leadership philosophy, his book Reel Lessons in Leadership, and how his role as a business leader has helped set new standards in sales operations and customer value. L

