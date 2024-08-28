The Chilling Reality of Mold: One Florida Family’s Nightmare

August 28, 2024
Unscripted IICRC

How dangerous is mold contamination in homes? Mold is everywhere, and how it affects people’s health varies from one to another. Some aren’t affected at all; others can become seriously ill when exposed to mold spores. Mold isn’t just an unsightly nuisance; it’s a hidden danger that can seriously impact the health and well-being of you and your loved ones.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, you will hear about a serious health issue that impacted a Florida family and how mold exposure can and does lead to various health problems, including respiratory issues, allergic reactions, and even more severe conditions for individuals with compromised immune systems. The program also features practical tips from two IICRC-approved instructors on detecting, preventing, and addressing mold in your home to ensure it remains a safe and healthy environment.

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

