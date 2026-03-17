The 911 Restoration Sales Training Evolution

Tammy Biggerstaff, 911 Restoration’s director of national accounts and corporate sales trainer, operates with the primary goal of teaching her team the commercial side of restoration.

Biggerstaff has an extensive background in sales and training, and in her interview with Cleanfax Editor Elizabeth Christenson, highlights her creation of a comprehensive 100-page sales training e-book and her focus on commercial clients for the past 15 years.

The importance of education and training in the restoration industry, particularly in building long-term client relationships, continues to grow. In turn, 911 Restoration has developed weekly restoration training sessions for partners, covering topics such as moisture mapping and readings, which have resulted in 20 to 30 clients participating each week.

The initiative has been successful, with clients requesting to send employees to the training and expressing interest in building strong industry relationships. The increase in education and training has paid off for 911 Restoration, which has grown its commercial restoration business.

Learn how the company has seen an increase in average job values, reflecting enhanced client trust and confidence in their services. Also, hear how 911 Restoration is expanding its national presence by opening more offices and focusing on the specific areas of coverage clients need most.

Watch the full interview now: