Taking Control of Your Financial Future and Leadership Success: ISSA Show Sneak Peek

At ISSA Show North America 2025, most industry experts present just once. This year, Tom Shay is going above and beyond with two high-impact sessions designed to help business owners take control of their financial future and leadership success.

Shay is a nationally recognized small business management expert with more than 25 years of hands-on experience running his family’s retail enterprises. As the founder of Profits Plus Solutions, a bestselling author, columnist for over 70 trade publications, and a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), he has spent his career helping business owners strengthen their leadership, improve profitability, and navigate the challenges of growth.

What Your Accountant Is Not Telling You

This session reveals the hidden financial pitfalls that many small businesses overlook—things standard accounting reports often don’t reveal—and explains how to interpret key metrics that drive long-term profitability and success.

You Can Hire a Manager, But You Can’t Hire an Owner

This session focuses on the critical mindset shift needed for growth. Shay explains how owners can lead with accountability and vision, even when others handle day-to-day operations.

These sessions promise to deliver practical insights that cleaning and restoration business owners can implement immediately. Whether you want to gain more value from your financial data or strengthen your leadership culture, Shay has strategies you won’t want to miss.

Questions to think about as you attend:

What is the most overlooked financial indicator that business owners should be tracking—one that doesn’t typically appear on a standard profit and loss statement?

What specific behaviors or decisions separate an owner’s mindset from that of even the best manager, and how can owners instill that mindset across their team?

