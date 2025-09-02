Take the ISSA Advocacy Survey & Help Shape Apprenticeship Policies

ISSA is working with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to apply for a Recognized Apprenticeship Program (RAP). If approved, this would create federally recognized career pathways for cleaning professionals.

To show support for the creation of apprenticeships, ISSA is asking members to complete a 2-minute survey.

Some of the benefits of an apprenticeship include:

Increasing employers and employees’ access to federal and state tax credits, grants, wage reimbursement, and other financial aid.

Increasing worker productivity and retention. According to the DOL, 97% of employers using Registered Apprenticeships said it has increased worker productivity, and 92% said it has improved employee engagement and retention.

Creating an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway for employees, thereby enhancing the professionalism of the cleaning industry.

One aspect of the apprenticeship application is to find employment partners that ISSA can list as being supportive of the creation of registered apprenticeships for the industry. There is no commitment to participate in the program once it is approved, although ISSA encourages members to do so. Take the brief survey now.