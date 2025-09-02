Take the ISSA Advocacy Survey & Help Shape Apprenticeship Policies

September 2, 2025Cleanfax Staff
2023 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey

ISSA is working with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to apply for a Recognized Apprenticeship Program (RAP). If approved, this would create federally recognized career pathways for cleaning professionals.

To show support for the creation of apprenticeships, ISSA is asking members to complete a 2-minute survey.

Some of the benefits of an apprenticeship include:

  • Increasing employers and employees’ access to federal and state tax credits, grants, wage reimbursement, and other financial aid.
  • Increasing worker productivity and retention. According to the DOL, 97% of employers using Registered Apprenticeships said it has increased worker productivity, and 92% said it has improved employee engagement and retention.
  • Creating an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway for employees, thereby enhancing the professionalism of the cleaning industry.

One aspect of the apprenticeship application is to find employment partners that ISSA can list as being supportive of the creation of registered apprenticeships for the industry. There is no commitment to participate in the program once it is approved, although ISSA encourages members to do so. Take the brief survey now.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

A road closed due to flooding.

US National Weather Service Reports Second Most Active Year for Flash Flood Emergencies

News
ISSA Show 2024

ISSA Show North America 2025 Spotlights Business Growth Strategies

ISSA / News
PuroClean President 800x533

PuroClean President Wins Gold for Ethical Leadership in International Business Awards

Awards / News
Summit_Res 800x533

Summit Restoration Sponsors Coral Gables’ 100th Anniversary

Community Outreach / News
PuroClean Nelson_Rivera 800x533

PuroClean Owner Nelson Rivera Featured on the TODAY Show

News
New Crystal Restoration 800x533

New Crystal Restoration Celebrates 65 Years of Service

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s your go-to strategy for surviving a winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...