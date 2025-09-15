Take the 2025 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey

September 15, 2025
Cleanfax Carpet Cleaning-Benchmarking Survey

Are you an influencer in the cleaning industry? We recognize your expertise, and we need your assistance.

Your insights and knowledge about the carpet and floor cleaning industry are crucial for your colleagues. However, they won’t benefit from your influence unless you participate in the annual Cleanfax 2025 Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey.

Completing the survey takes just a few minutes. As a token of our appreciation, you will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card upon completion.

Click here to start the survey.

Cleanfax and the industry thank you in advance for your contribution!

